Netherlands to provide Ukraine with six additional F-16 jets

F-16 (Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands)

The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with an additional six F-16 fighter jets, adding to the 18 previously promised aircraft, for a total of 24, according to the country's Ministry of Defense.

In 2021, the Netherlands had agreements with Draken International to sell 12 F-16 jets as part of the company's efforts to replenish its fleet with fourth-generation aircraft and compete for contracts and tenders.

However, the sale of the 12 aircraft did not proceed, and the Netherlands offered the company the option to purchase six jets in the future. Ultimately, both parties concluded that the sale and delivery of these aircraft would not happen in the short term, leading to the cessation of negotiations.

As a result, the Netherlands decided to add six more F-16s to the 18 jets already being prepared for delivery to Ukraine. The remaining 18 aircraft are designated for an F-16 training center in Romania, the Ministry of Defense said.

The ministry highlighted that for many years, the F-16 was a crucial part of the Royal Netherlands Air Force's strike capability. However, with the introduction of the more advanced F-35s, the country is phasing out all of its F-16s.



Read more: Ukraine awaiting arrival of F-16 aircraft, missiles with range of 300-500 km – Gen. Naiev