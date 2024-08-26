Ninth day of fire at oil depot in Proletarsk: new source of ignition has appeared – photo

The flame engulfed the fourth tank on the left side of the row, satellite images show

Photo: Radio Svoboda

A new source of ignition has appeared at the oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov Oblast, which has been burning for the ninth day. The fire spread to the tanks in the western part of the depot. This is evidenced by a satellite image published by the Russian service of Radio Liberty.

Journalists note that the photo was taken on Sunday afternoon.

It shows how the flame engulfed the fourth tank on the left side of the row. According to one of the versions spread in Russian Telegram channels, explosive kerosene may be stored in this part of the oil depot.

Meanwhile, the smoke from the fire rose more than 60 kilometers into the sky, but the authorities of Rostov Oblast assert that there are no threats to people's health or deterioration of air quality.

Satellite photo: Radio Svoboda

On August 18 , the General Staff reported on the successful destruction of the Kavkaz plant in Rostov Oblast near Proletarsk: it was noted that the attack was conducted by the forces and means of the Main Intelligence Directorate in cooperation with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other parts of the Defense Forces.

Later, LIGA.net's source in military intelligence reported that the DIU hit the oil depot with Ukrainian-made drones. Detailed results regarding the damage to the object were being clarified.

On August 19, Russian military propaganda reported that there was a second explosion at the oil depot in Proletarsk, which was damaged by the Ukrainian military, and 18 people were injured. On August 23, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia announced that the flames had spread to residential buildings.