No engagement with Putin during major prisoner exchange – White House

On August 1, the largest prisoner exchange since the Cold War took place between Russia and the West

Jake Sullivan (Photo: EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had no direct contact with American officials during the major exchange that took place on August 1, said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during a briefing.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"No engagement directly with Vladimir Putin," said Sullivan, answering journalists' questions.

At the same time, he noted that during this process there was extensive interaction with Russian officials.

On August 1, the largest exchange of prisoners since the Cold War took place between Russia and Belarus on the one hand and the USA, Slovenia, Germany and Britain on the other.

US President Joe Biden and Vice Prime Minister Kamala Harris met a plane with freed US citizens during the major exchange with Russia.

The plane landed at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, where journalists Evan Gershkovich (Wall Street Journal) and Alsu Kurmasheva (Editor of Radio Liberty), as well as former marine Paul Whelan, were brought from Ankara.