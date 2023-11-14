RU UA
Russia attacks with missiles, drones overnight- Ukrainian Air Force

14.11.2023, 07:30
Russia attacks with missiles, drones overnight- Ukrainian Air Force - Photo
A Russian Shahed drone. Photo: Militarnyi

Russia attacked Ukraine with attack drones and two missiles of various types overnight on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

According to the military, the Russians launched nine Shahed kamikaze drones on Ukraine from the Kuban, an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, and an X-35 guided missile from the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Air Force said that a total of seven drones were shot down in the skies over Ukraine this time.

Two drones and two missiles hit, but it was not immediately clear where.

Milana Golovan
