Most drones Russia attacks Ukraine with, again, taken down

Ukraine’s air defences shot down 29 Iranian-made kamikaze drones that Russia used to attack overnight on Tuesday, the Air Force Command said in a statement.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

Russian forces launched a total of 31 UAVs from the northern and southern directions for several hours, it posted on Telegram, with Ukraine’s Air Force and other air defence units taking down most of them.

"Almost all the drones were hit on the outskirts of the capital and in the Kyiv sky," the statement read.

It is Russia's seventeenth attack on Ukraine's capital city since May.

Separately, Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, warned that the debris often hit the ground, leading to damage and casualties.

A person died and another six were injured in Kyiv as a result of the attack, according to the city’s military administration, with a private house and a residential building destroyed and a number of parked cars damaged.

In the Kyiv region, four people were wounded and more than fifty people reported damages to property, according to the police.

"Take care of yourselves and your families, and we will continue to beat the occupier both in the sky and on the ground," Mr Oleshchuk urged.

Russia has been launching regular air attacks against Ukraine for several weeks, with the apparent aim of depleting Kyiv’s air defences.

So far, Ukraine has repelled most of the attacks, taking down nearly all attack drones and cruise missiles.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.