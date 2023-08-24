Several injured after Russian missile attack on Dnipro

supplemented

Russia fired missiles at the city of Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine, overnight on Thursday, leaving several buildings damaged and several people injured, local authorities said.

According to Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipro regional military administration, the missiles hit a transport facility, with seven people — three men and four women aged 32 to 55 — injured.

"Most of them had lacerations and shrapnel wounds. Six of them were hospitalised in moderate condition," he posted on social media.

Mr Lysak added that about ten objects were damaged, including a bank, a petrol station, a hotel, an agricultural company, a furniture factory, an administrative building, and more than a dozen kiosks.

"There are also two residential buildings, three buses and several cars, a trolleybus network, water and gas pipelines. Information about the damage is still being clarified," he added.

Russia has been constantly shelling civilian targets in Ukraine, especially after its attempt at a blitzkrieg failed in the early months of the full-scale invasion.

The targeting of civilians and civilian objects is considered a war crime, although, despite ample evidence, Moscow continues to deny it.

