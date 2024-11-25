North Korea expanding missile factory linked to Russia's Ukraine attacks

Kim Jong Un (Photo by ERA)

North Korea may have expanded a factory potentially producing KN-23 missiles, which Russia has used to attack Ukraine, according to Reuters. The conclusion comes from an analysis of satellite imagery by experts at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS).

The facility, known as the February 11 plant, is part of the Ryongsong Machine Complex in Hamhung, eastern North Korea.

CNS researcher Sam Lair stated that this factory is the only known producer of Hwasong-11 solid-fuel ballistic missiles, with no previous reports of its expansion.

Researchers examined satellite images from Planet Labs, identifying signs of additional assembly facilities and residential complexes, likely for workers. An obstructive, disused overhead crane blocking tunnel access was also removed, Lair noted.

"We see this as a suggestion that they're massively increasing, or they're trying to significantly increase, the throughput of this factory," Lair said.

An alleged missile assembly building (Photo: Reuters)

The new assembly building is estimated to be 60-70% smaller than existing missile assembly facilities and may focus on producing KN-23 missiles, researchers said.

According to Reuters, North Korea's KCNA news agency confirmed ongoing construction at Ryongsong. In November, it reported that the factory was "pushing ahead with the projects for attaining the goal for modernization planned for this year," citing updates to production facilities and equipment installation in mechanical and steel casting workshops.

South Korea-based satellite analysis company SI Analytics also corroborated evidence of construction at the North Korean plant. The firm noted that some structures near the loading zone could potentially be used to shield factory activities from satellite surveillance.

"Considering the presence of numerous construction materials, vehicles, and open-top freight cars loaded with materials around the site, the construction appears to be progressing rapidly," the company said.

SI Analytics also detected new construction in the nearby Vinalon 8 February complex, likely involved in ballistic missile fuel production.

Their report suggests this development could aim to expand the production of solid fuels or unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH), a critical liquid fuel for missile engines.