North Korea sends 3,000 more troops to aid Russia in Ukraine war

Kim Jong Un (Illustrative photo: KCNA)

North Korea sent about 3,000 additional troops to Russia in January and February 2025 to support Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, South Korean military officials said, according to the Associated Press.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul stated that Pyongyang is also supplying Russia with more missiles, artillery equipment, and ammunition to aid its military efforts. The report noted that North Korea could increase weapons shipments based on the evolving situation on the battlefield.

The military hardware sent to Russia includes a significant number of short-range ballistic missiles, 170 mm self-propelled howitzers, and roughly 220 units of 240 mm multiple-launch rocket systems. South Korean officials estimate that these transfers are part of Pyongyang’s continued support for Moscow.

In the fall of 2024, North Korea deployed about 11,000 troops to participate in the war against Ukraine. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, approximately 4,000 of those soldiers were killed or wounded.

The latest deployment of 3,000 troops came in the first two months of 2025.

LIGA.net sought comment from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense but had not received a response at the time of publication.

On January 22, 2025, reports emerged that North Korea planned to send reinforcements to Russia over several months.

The next day, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, said North Korea would supply Russia with a new batch of KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles, artillery systems, and shells in 2025.

On February 8, it was reported that North Korea would begin producing drones jointly developed with Russia.