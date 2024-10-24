North Korean troops arrive in Russia's Kursk region, Kremlin relies on them – Ukraine's intelligence

Kim Jong Un and North Korean soldiers (Photo by EPA)

Russia has deployed the first North Korean soldiers to the combat zone in the Kursk region, with Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (DIU) reporting that the Kremlin is heavily relying on this contingent in its full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian intelligence reports that North Korean troops arrived in the Kursk region on October 23. Although the exact number was not disclosed, North Korea is believed to have sent around 12,000 personnel, including 500 officers and three generals, to Russia.

The DIU noted that before their arrival, North Korean soldiers underwent weeks of preparation at five military ranges in eastern Russia: Baranovsky range in Ussuriysk, Donguz range in Ulan-Ude, Yekaterinoslavsky range in Yekaterinoslavsk, the 248th range in Knyaze-Volkonskoye (Khabarovsk Krai), and the 249th range in Sergeevka (Primorsky Krai).

The training and adaptation of the North Korean forces were overseen by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov. The newly arrived troops are being equipped with all necessary supplies, including ammunition, bedding, winter clothing, footwear, and hygiene products.

"Each North Korean soldier will receive 50 meters of toilet paper and 300 grams of soap per month, in line with standard provisions set by Moscow," the intelligence agency added.