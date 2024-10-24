Seoul may supply arms to Ukraine, depends on North Korea's actions

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (Photo via x.com/President_KR)

South Korea will continue to support Ukraine amid growing cooperation between North Korea and Russia and has not ruled out the possibility of sending arms to Kyiv, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said during a briefing with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"While we adhere to the principle of refraining from direct supplies of lethal weapons, we may also consider a more flexible approach depending on the level of North Korea's military activity," Yoon said.

He emphasized that Seoul will not "sit idly by." If North Korea sends special forces to Russia to participate in the full-scale war against Ukraine, the country will support Kyiv. Additionally, South Korea plans to collaborate with partners to develop countermeasures and ensure security on the Korean Peninsula.

The South Korean president described the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia as a provocation, which, he said, threatens global security beyond the Korean Peninsula and Europe.

Since the start of the full-scale war, Seoul has not sent any weapons or ammunition to Ukraine, limiting its assistance to non-lethal support. The country has also joined US-led economic sanctions against Russia.