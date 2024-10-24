US congressman calls to consider 'direct military action' if North Korean troops fight in Ukraine

According to the lawmaker, the United States should promptly react to this development of war in Ukraine

Mike Turner during the speech (Photo: EPA-EFE/ERIK LESSER)

The United States should consider taking "direct military action" if North Korean soldiers enter the Russo-Ukrainian war, Republican Representative Mike Turner, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has said, according to The Hill.

"The Biden-Harris Administration must make clear that North Korean troops entering this conflict are a red line for the United States. If North Korean troops were to invade Ukraine’s sovereign territory, the United States needs to seriously consider taking direct military action against the North Korean troops," said Turner.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stated that Washington has informed Ukraine about the situation, including the potential consequences and the possible US response. He also emphasized that if North Korean soldiers are used against Ukraine, they will become "legitimate military targets."

"If they do deploy to fight against Ukraine, they’re fair game, they’re fair targets, and the Ukrainian military will defend themselves against North Korean soldiers the same way they’re defending themselves against Russian soldiers," Kirby said.

On October 19, Congressman Turner called on President Joe Biden to hold an immediate classified briefing for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence regarding the potential involvement of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

On October 23, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed for the first time the presence of North Korean soldiers and officers in Russia. Previously, Washington had stated that it did not have confirmation of these reports.