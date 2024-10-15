North Korean troops join Russia's Buryat brigade to fight in Ukraine, says military intelligence

The approximate number of personnel of this battalion is approximately 3,000 people, a source in military intelligence told LIGA.net

A "special Buryat battalion" composed of North Korean citizens is being formed at the base of the 11th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Russian occupation army, a source in military intelligence told LIGA.net.

The source reports that the estimated number of personnel in this battalion is approximately 3,000. Currently, these soldiers are being equipped with small arms and ammunition.

Intelligence analysts suggest that the battalion may be deployed to carry out combat missions near Sudzha and Kursk.

Earlier this summer, the Pentagon stated that North Korean military personnel arriving to "assist" Russian troops would serve as "cannon fodder." Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that North Korea has "effectively joined" the Russo-Ukrainian war.

On October 4, 2024, it was reported that a Ukrainian missile strike near temporarily occupied Donetsk may have eliminated six North Korean officers.

On October 10, The Guardian reported that North Korean military personnel in Russian units are assisting in the launch of ballistic missiles against Ukraine.

On October 12, The Washington Post reported that several thousand North Korean infantry soldiers are undergoing training in Russia and could be deployed to the front lines in Ukraine by the end of 2024.