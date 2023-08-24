Norway to give Ukraine F-16 jets- report

Norway has decided to transfer some F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Norwegian TV channel TV2 reported on Thursday, citing "several independent sources".

If officially confirmed, Norway will become the third NATO country after the Netherlands and Denmark to provide Ukraine with Western combat aircraft.

It is not yet known how many F-16s Norway intends to provide to Ukraine and when this will happen.

Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre is now in Kyiv on an official visit.

The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, posted an icon with a handshake and the Norwegian flag on his Telegram account.

On Sunday, Denmark announced that it would donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, while the Netherlands would transfer some of the 42 fighter jets it is currently replacing with more modern F-35s.

Ukraine, which has long been pushing for modern fighter jets, has indicated it needs four squadrons, that is 48 F-16s, to effectively deter Russian aggression.

