"Not on Putin's basis." Borrell expects a fair second peace summit with Russia's participation

The EU's chief diplomat supported the idea of involving Russia in the second Peace Summit, but not on the terms of the Russian dictator

Josep Borrell (Photo: EPA)

The second peace summit should take place with the participation of Russia, but definitely not on the terms of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in Brussels.

"We already said what we have said in Switzerland: the next steps require the involvement of Russia. But have a look at what Putin said during the visit of Prime Minister [of Hungary, Viktor] Orbán to Moscow. Have a look. These are the preconditions of Putin. But certainly, we have to engage in any hope for peace through diplomatic talks but on some basis – not on Putin's basis," he said.

IBorrell said that he considers the desire of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold a second peace summit with the participation of Russia in the fall to be real.

The official noted that during the conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, European officials discussed further steps after the peace summit in Switzerland. They agreed that it is necessary to attract as many partners as possible from different countries across the world.

On June 15-16, 2024, the Global Peace Summit was held in Switzerland. Russia was not invited to it, and the aggressor state itself refuses to participate in such events.

Here is the full text of the communiqué: on nuclear and food security, release of prisoners. The text also mentions the need of "involvement of and dialogue between all parties" to achieve peace.

On June 17, the Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that he wants to discuss the results of the Peace Summit with Russia, China and other countries that did not participate in the event.

On June 20, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak stated that preparations for the second Peace Summit are ongoing, and it is already known about the enemy's plans to disrupt the event.