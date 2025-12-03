November was a record-breaking month for the number of battles at the front in 2025

The hottest day at the front was November 28, when the number of combat engagements exceeded three hundred

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the fall, the intensity of hostilities at the front increased. In November 2025, the number of recorded clashes exceeded this year's monthly average, reported Ministry of Defense.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 5990 clashes were recorded in 30 days of November.

The hottest day was November 28, when 311 hostilities were recorded.

In November, Russians conducted more than 1,600 air strikes and fired about 128,000 rounds of fire, including more than 3,200 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, December 2, 201 hostilities were recorded 201 hostilities .