Britain names Martin Harris as new ambassador to Ukraine

The British Government has appointed Martin Harris, an experienced Eastern Europe expert, as the new ambassador to Ukraine.

Harris will take up his duties as ambassador in September 2023.

Martin Harris served as the British deputy head of mission and Consul General in Kyiv from 2003 to 2008, and as the British Deputy Ambassador to Moscow from 2014 to 2017.

Prior to his current appointment, he was Head of the UK Foreign Office's Eastern Europe and Central Asia department.

Ambassador Melinda Simmons will receive another diplomatic assignment, the statement said.

