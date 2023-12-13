New head of Polish Foreign Ministry assures: Warsaw to work towards EU decision on Ukraine

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Poland discussed the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Radoslav Sikorskyi (Photo: EPA)

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Poland's new Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. One of the topics of discussion was Ukraine's accession negotiations with the EU, the foreign ministers reported on this in their X (formerly Twitter) account.

Kuleba noted that Sikorsky confirmed his commitment to the further strengthening of Ukrainian-Polish relations, countering Russian aggression, Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO, and cooperation in other global issues.

According to the foreign minister, his Polish counterpart assured him that Poland would actively work at the summit to ensure that the necessary decisions are made, including the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Sikorski also accepted Kuleba's invitation to visit Ukraine.

According to the Polish Foreign Ministry, Sikorski assured Kuleba that the peoples of Ukraine and Poland "will always stand side by side in the struggle for freedom."

On December 11, 2023, the Polish Sejm decided that the government formed by Mateusz Morawiecki would not receive a vote of confidence. This meant that the government resigned.

On December 12, the Polish Sejm passed a vote of confidence in Tusk's government.

On December 13, Polish President Andrzej Duda appointed Donald Tusk, the leader of the coalition that won the parliamentary elections, as the new Prime Minister.