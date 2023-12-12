Polish PM Tusk claims breakthrough on blocked Ukraine border as previously promised

Tusk's government found a solution that will help both take into account the interests of the protesters and immediately unblock the Ukraine border

Donald Tusk (Photo: ERA, PAWEL SUPERNAK)

The new Polish government had found a way to reach a compromise in the situation on the border with Ukraine, the new Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced from the podium of the Sejm.

The previous government of Mateusz Morawiecki "did not take care of the interests of Polish carriers and refused to control the border with Ukraine during the war," he said.

Tusk's government has allegedly found a solution that will help to simultaneously take into account the interests of protesting carriers and immediately unblock the border with Ukraine.

"Out of basic probity, the future ministers of this government sat with me for hours, after midnight, and looked for ways to solve the problem on the Ukrainian-Polish border. We searched and found these ways," he said.

On November 6, Polish carriers started protests at the border crossings with Ukraine in Dorohusk, Hrebenne (Lublin Voivodeship) and Korczowa (Podkarpackie Voivodeship). Protesters let several trucks pass per hour and demanded the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian transport companies, with the exception of humanitarian aid and items for the Ukrainian army. Later, a blockade began at the Medyka checkpoint.

Following the example of the Poles, the Union of Haulers of Slovakia (UNAS) and the Hungarian association MKFE started their own protests.

On December 11, the Ukrainian State Customs Service reported that Slovak transporters are resuming their protest at the "Vyšné Nemecké – Uzhhorod" checkpoint.