"NYT is shamelessly lying." Musk said he doesn't use drugs

Elon Musk (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

American billionaire and former Donald Trump administration official Elon Musk has said that he does not use drugs. The entrepreneur posted his reaction to the publication of The New York Times on his social network X (ex-Twitter).

"Also, to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off," Musk wrote.

The billionaire noted that he tried the prescription drug ketamine a few years ago, but added that he had mentioned it in an interview, so "this not even news." In fact, Musk admitted to using ketamine for medical purposes in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in March 2024.

"It [ketamine] helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then," the entrepreneur said now.

The NYT in its investigation claims that Musk allegedly regularly used drugs, including high doses of ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms.

According to the newspaper, the billionaire used drugs more actively exactly during the period when he worked closely with Trump.