NYT: North Korea sent troops to Russia on Pyongyang's initiative, say U.S. officials

U.S. officials suggest that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un did not immediately receive anything in return from Russia for this "favor"

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin (Photo by KCNA)

The deployment of North Korean troops to aid Russian forces in the war against Ukraine was Pyongyang's idea, though Russian dictator Vladimir Putin quickly approved it, according to The New York Times, citing unnamed U.S. intelligence sources.

The report notes that when North Korean troops began arriving in Russia this fall, some Western officials saw it as a sign of the Kremlin's desperate need for more soldiers.

However, U.S. intelligence services concluded that the initiative came from Pyongyang. According to estimates from Ukraine and the West, North Korea's dictator sent at least 10,000 soldiers to Russia.

The North Koreans have largely integrated with Russian units conducting counteroffensive operations against Ukrainian forces, who have been holding positions in Russia's Kursk region since the summer.

American officials believe that Kim Jong Un did not immediately receive any compensation from Russia for this support. They say the North Korean leader likely hopes Russia will repay him in the future, particularly with diplomatic backing, crisis assistance, or access to technology.

U.S. officials also emphasized that Russia's reliance on support from North Korea and Iran has been crucial during the war. This partnership has allowed Moscow to sustain intense artillery shelling along the front lines and to pressure Ukrainian cities by targeting critical infrastructure with drones.