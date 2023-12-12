Top US general heads to Kyiv as dispute emerges over 2024 military strategy

Ukrainian and US militaries are in the process of discussing war strategy for 2024, NYT writes

Antonio Aguto and Valery Zaluzhnyi (Photo: ZSU)

Citing interlocutors in Kyiv and Washington, The New York Times writes about the disputes between Ukraine and the United States regarding the war strategy against Russia for 2024.

According to representatives of both countries, the military is looking for a new strategy after the offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not achieve the desired results.

The Pentagon has decided to send to Kyiv the American Lt. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto Jr., who manages the support of Ukraine from Germany. He will spend longer periods working with the military leadership of Ukraine on the ground.

According to Ukrainian and American officers, the command will work out the details of the new strategy during a series of war games in Germany.

The NYT writes that the Americans are insisting on a defense strategy that is based on holding territory, as well as building up reserves and forces throughout the year. Ukraine wants to attack more, either by ground means or by means of long-range strikes.

The American military wants Ukraine to dig in and be on the defensive by 2024 to repel any Russian offensive. Ukrainian officials say they are looking for "creative" ways to unbalance Russia by striking military factories and logistics.

On December 6, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had approached the third line of defense of the Russians. He also assured that Ukraine has a war plan for 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin has not won a single operation this year, and Ukraine maintains important bridgeheads on several front lines and is preparing for the next steps.

The US Congress has still not approved the provision of additional funding for Ukraine. Biden says that Washington will be able to help for a few more weeks, but after that there will be no further opportunities.