Maksym Kuzminov (Photo: Valentina Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

The Russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who brought the Russian Mi-8 helicopter into Ukraine, was killed with a Makarov pistol, after which he was run over by a car, reported The New York Times with reference to Spanish investigators who are conducting the probe.

According to the investigation, two men, who are still unidentified, probably took part in the murder.

On the morning of February 13, a white Hyundai Tucson pulled up to the underground parking lot of the building where Kuzminov lived.

The car was parked between the elevator and the ramp leading to the street. The men waited for Kuzminov for several hours, the NYT notes.

Around 4:20 p.m., he pulled into the garage, parked, and walked toward the elevator. The attackers got out of the car, called Kuzminov and shot him six times, the newspaper writes. The wounded man took a few steps and fell on the ramp. Leaving the scene of the crime, the assailants moved the body of the victim.

"I will find you, I will kill you, I will run you over and humiliate you," said a senior official of Spain's Civil Guard.

Later, the NYT continues, the Hyundai Tucson was found burned a few meters from Kuzminov's home. As experts found out, the car was stolen two days before the murder.

At the scene of Kuzminov's murder, the police found shell casings from 9 mm cartridges for Makarov's pistol. The publication indicates that this may be important evidence or even a "message" as this is standard ammunition for the countries of the former communist bloc.

REFERENCE On August 23, 2023, it became known that Ukraine's Defense Intelligence lured a Russian Mi-8 military helicopter, which landed on a Ukrainian airfield. Spymaster Kyrylo Budanov said that the pilot of the Russian helicopter, who landed at the Ukrainian airfield, voluntarily transported the aircraft, and his family was quietly brought to Ukraine. Other crew members did not know about this and tried to escape, but they were eliminated.



On February 13, Spanish media began reporting on the murder of a 33-year-old Ukrainian citizen, whose name was not disclosed. At the time of the special operation, Kuzminov was 28 years old.

On February 19, the pro-Russian Italian outlet Il Corrispondente reported on the killing of an ex-military officer, the information was also spread by other propaganda sources. Subsequently, the representative of military intelligence Andriy Yusov confirmed the data about Kuzminov's death in a comment to LIGA.net.