Occupiers burning down Toretsk, advancing through streets, situation critical – Luhansk OTG

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo by the General Staff)

The situation in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, remains critical, as the Russian army is burning the city before launching assaults, according to Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational-Tactical Group, who spoke on a live television marathon.

"The situation in Toretsk is difficult, to say the least. Unfortunately, the enemy managed to capture streets adjacent to Centralna Street, which they had previously been advancing along. They succeeded by literally burning and destroying every house and shelter on those streets," Bobovnikova said.

The spokesperson added that by burning all the shelters, the Russians also deprived themselves of places to hide from the Ukrainian forces. However, she said that the enemy's command does not care about losses – Russian forces simply burn the city and then storm it with small groups.

According to Bobovnikova, there is not a single intact building left in Toretsk. The Ukrainian forces are trying to hold back the offensive, but the occupiers have a numerical advantage and regularly replenish their frontline troops. As Bobovnikova noted, this tactic is working for the enemy.