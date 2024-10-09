Bundeswehr General Christian Freuding listed the advantages of the operation of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region

Christian Freuding (Photo by ERA)

Ukraine's military operation in the Kursk region was justified, even though it did not force Russia to withdraw significant forces from the Donbas, according to Major General Christian Freuding, Head of the Special Staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, who made these comments in an interview with RND.

In response to a journalist's suggestion that Ukraine's attempt to compel Russia to withdraw its forces from the east through the Kursk operation didn't succeed, Freuding emphasized that the operation had multiple objectives.

"You mentioned one reason: to ease pressure on Donbas. But there were other goals, like creating an element of surprise and reviving this positional war, which seemed to be at a standstill. That was achieved," the German general said.

He further emphasized that the operation generated a positive psychological impact domestically and among Ukraine's Western allies.

"The attack also sends a message to Russia. Thousands of Russian prisoners of war were captured, many of whom were conscripts. Ukraine exposed the lies of Putin's propaganda about the so-called special operation," Freuding stated.

However, he admitted that the operation didn't provide the anticipated support to the Defense Forces in Donbas, as no significant Russian combat units were redeployed from Donbas to Kursk.

When asked if the Kursk operation had more advantages than disadvantages, Freuding refrained from giving a direct answer: "That's for historians to decide. In any case, the Ukrainians were well aware of the risks. In my view, it was justified."

He dismissed the notion that the operation was an "act of desperation," stressing that Ukraine continues to hold the territories it gained in the Kursk region, which could still provide strategic opportunities, including potential leverage in future negotiations.