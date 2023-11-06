Russia strikes Odesa with missiles, Shahed-136 drones

Russia on Sunday evening launched a massive and hours-long attack on the city of Odesa with Oniks and Iskander-M missiles, as well as Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, the Southern Ukrainian Defence Forces said in a statement.

The Russians fired missiles at the city centre and a mothballed industrial building.

The shock wave damaged several high-rise buildings and a museum in the historical part of the city.

The Shahed kamikaze drones were launched at the port infrastructure.

Air defence forces destroyed 15 targets over Odesa, the Ukrainian military said.

Russia managed to damage warehouses, unloading equipment, and grain trucks.

A fire was reported and extinguished. Five Odesa residents were injured.

Odesa, a key Black Sea port city, has been attacked numerous times, especially following Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal that allowed Ukraine to ship milliones of tonnes of its agricultural products via maritime routes.

