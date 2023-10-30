Russia hits Odesa shipyard with missiles, several people injured

Russia on Monday launched a missile attack on the Odesa region, in southern Ukraine, local authorities said, in a yet another attempt at destroying Ukraine’s grain and port infrastructure.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa regional military administration, said that the missiles had hit a shipyard in the Odesa district, near the region’s administrative centre.

The strike caused a fire which was quickly extinguished but damaged the administrative buildings and equipment of the shipyard, Mr Kiper added.

In addition, a man, 62, and a woman, 57, were injured and taken to hospital in moderate condition, and are being provided with all necessary assistance.

Overnight on Monday, Russia attacked Ukraine with 12 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and two X-59 missiles, all of which were downed by Ukrainian air defence.

Russia has been actively targeting Ukrainian civilian and critical infrastructure with drones and missiles, in particular in southern Ukraine, where grain and port facilities are located.

