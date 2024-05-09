Zaluzhnyi becomes Ukraine's ambassador to UK

Another presidential decree released him from military service today

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The relevant decree of May 9 was published on the website of the President's Office.

"To appoint Valerii Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the decree reads.

Another decree of May 9 exempts Zaluzhnyi from military service on health grounds with the right to wear a military uniform.

