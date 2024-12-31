Oil depot catches fire in Russia's Smolensk Oblast as authorities claim drone attack

Smolensk Oblast is located 300 km from the border with Ukraine

Fire at the Yartsevo refinery (Photo: video screenshot)

A fire at an oil depot in Russia's Smolensk Oblast was reportedly caused by a Ukrainian drone strike, according to the region's governor, Vasily Anokhin.

The "drone danger" alert was issued around 3:26 AM local time, and the fire at the oil depot in the Yartsevo district was reported at 4:50 AM.

According to Anokhin, debris from one of the drones allegedly fell onto the oil depot, causing a fuel spill and subsequent fire. Firefighters are currently working at the scene, and there is reportedly no threat to residential areas.

Propaganda Telegram channels reported that locals heard explosions after 3:40 AM, preceded by a "buzzing sound characteristic of drones." According to these channels, more than 10 "powerful explosions" were heard in Yartsevo.

The distance from the Ukrainian border to Smolensk Oblast is over 300 kilometers.

On December 11, a source in military intelligence told LIGA.net that Ukraine successfully attacked an oil depot in Bryansk.

On December 19, it was reported that drones attacked an oil refinery and hunted for airfields in Novoshakhtinsk, Russia.

On December 22, an oil depot named Steel Horse in Oryol Oblast was attacked. The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council stated that it supported Russian troops on four frontline directions.