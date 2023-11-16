Over 800 missiles reportedly accumulated by Russia for strikes on Ukraine's energy sector

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russians have stockpiled more than 800 missiles for strikes on Ukraine, reported the spokeswoman of Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the national telethon.

According to her, the enemy is going to use all the hundreds of missiles from Crimea to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

She noted that the military relies on intelligence data. The Russians have deployed a powerful military hub in Crimea.

"The Kalibr missiles are concentrated there, the Oniks missiles are also launched from the Crimean Peninsula. The potential of the enemy is accumulating - that's obvious," Humeniuk stated.

The spokeswoman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the occupiers keep air-launched missiles where they can be loaded onto planes.

The Kalibr is a sea-launched cruise missile, launched by the Russians from ships and submarines in the Black Sea. From the peninsula, the enemy also fires Oniks anti-ship missiles, launched from Bastion ground-based systems. The Russian Federation also attacks Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles launched by Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers, Kh-22 missiles launched by Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, as well as Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, which are launched by MIG-31K fighters. In addition, the Russian military launches Iskander-K and Iskander-M ground-based cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as ballistic missiles from the S-300 and S-400 complexes.

Defense Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov recently said that Ukraine is developing a program of "deterrence and retaliation" to counter the expected Russian campaign of attacks of energy infrastructure facilities in the fall and winter.

The Ministry of Energy suggests that Russia will resume attacks on energy infrastructure with the onset of cold weather.

The United States is thinking about how to protect the Ukrainian energy industry from possible Russian attacks in the winter, the State Department has saod.

