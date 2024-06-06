A similar situation occurred last year when Russian terrorists caused a technological disaster in Ukraine on the night of June 6

The UN flag (Photo: OP)

The United Nations has posted on X celebrating Russian Language Day, coinciding with the anniversary of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam by Russian occupation forces, which led to a technological disaster in Ukraine.

"Russian is one of the six official languages of the UN. Every year on June 6, the UN marks Russian Language Day," wrote the organization's press service on X, encouraging users to follow the Russian-language account.

Screenshot of the UN post

On the night of June 6, 2023, Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovka HPP, resulting in the flooding of dozens of settlements, some of which are located in temporarily occupied territories. On the same day, the UN almost failed to react for nearly 24 hours to the Russian terror. Instead, much like today, it called for the "celebration" of Russian Language Day.

