Trump vs. Haley: A tight race in the upcoming state primaries

Nikki Haley (Photo: ERA)

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has narrowed the gap in the polls with the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, ahead of the Republican primary in the key state of New Hampshire. This is evidenced by the results of a CNN/UNH poll.

Sociologists note that Haley began to rapidly gain votes last summer, and her rating has grown by 12% since the last poll conducted in November 2023.

At the same time, the indicators of her opponents, including Trump, remain stable or slightly decrease from the fall.

The poll data showed that Haley is only 6% behind Trump – 32% and 39% respectively.

The rest of the Republican candidates are far behind: former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has 12% support, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy – 8%, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – 5%, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson – less than 1%.

