US leads 49 nations in condemning North Korea's arms transfers to Russia

Kim Jong Un (Photo: EPA)

The United States and its allies issued a joint statement on Tuesday censuring arms trade between North Korea and Russia. In particular, the 50 countries condemned Moscow's purchase of North Korean ballistic missiles, with which, presumably, it has already attacked Ukraine.

"We are deeply concerned about the security implications that this cooperation has in Europe, on the Korean Peninsula, across the Indo-Pacific region, and around the world," reads the statement, which was signed by the foreign ministers of 50 countries, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany.

Pyongyang's transfer of ballistic missiles and other weapons to Moscow " flagrantly violates multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," the parties stress.

The signatories are closely monitoring what Russia gives to North Korea in exchange.

"As Russia launches waves of missiles and drones against the Ukrainian people, we will continue to stand together in support of Ukraine. We further call on the DPRK to respond to the numerous and genuine offers to return to diplomacy, the only path to an enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.

On January 4, 2024, the WSJ wrote that North Korea had already transferred ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukraine's Defense Intelligence is checking this information.

On the same day, the White House confirmed that the Russian Federation received ballistics from North Korea and used them during attacks on Ukraine on December 29 and January 2.

Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2014-2019, Pavlo Klimkin stated in an interview with LIGA.net that North Korea is gaining combat experience in the use of ballistic missiles by transferring them to Russia. In his opinion, this threatens not only Ukraine, but also Western allies.

The British defense secretary emphasized that the country, together with its partners, "is making sure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia." A statement similar in content and tone was made by the UK Foreign Office.