Hungary's 'clear stance': EU should not negotiate with Ukraine about accession – PM Orban

Hungary has a "clear stance" - there should be no negotiations regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán said on national radio, writes Reuters.

The EU should not start accession negotiations with Ukraine, Orban said. At the same time, he emphasized that this is a "clear stance" of his government.

"Membership talks must not be started, this is the clear Hungarian stance," Orbán said.

He also noted that "the Hungarian rejection of the start of talks with Ukraine over EU membership is not subject to a business deal ...It cannot be linked to the issue of funds that Hungary is entitled to get (from the European Union - ed.)".

The issue of the start of negotiations between the European Union and Ukraine regarding accession is expected to be decided in December at the EU summit. This decision requires unanimous approval of all 27 member states.

On Tuesday, an adviser to the Prime Minister of Hungary stated that Budapest will block the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, as it demands the repeal of the Ukrainian language law.

On Wednesday, Katarina Mathernova, the ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, explained what will happen if some country does not support the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Ukraine acquired the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union in 2022. At the same time, the European Commission provided Ukraine with an action plan that must be implemented in order to start negotiations on joining the EU.

On Wednesday, the European Commission recommended starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Politico wrote that the European Union is preparing to officially announce the start of accession negotiations in December 2023.

