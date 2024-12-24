Orbán convinced Russia-Ukraine war will end in 2025 under two scenarios

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán says 2025 will be a "turning point" not only for Ukraine but also for the world as a whole

Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA)

The Russo-Ukrainian war will end in 2025, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview with Magyar Nemzet.

"The war will end in 2025. Either by peace talks or by the destruction of one of the hostile parties," said the official.

Orbán believes that 2025 will be a "turning point" not only for Ukraine but also for the world, which will be able to restore peace and return to economic growth.

"One-fifth of Ukraine's territory is under occupation, hundreds of thousands of people have died, hundreds of thousands have been injured and maimed, and hundreds of thousands have been left widowed and orphaned," Orbán stated.

"Meanwhile, millions have fled Ukraine, whose infrastructure, transport, and energy systems have been completely destroyed, and the country is unable to economically support itself in the foreseeable future," the Hungarian leader added.