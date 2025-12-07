Negotiating delegation to discuss cooperation between Russia and Hungary in the period after the lifting of sanctions

Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA/SADAK SOUICI)

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban will send a "huge economic" delegation to Russia to negotiate cooperation after the lifting of sanctions. He announced this at an anti-war rally in Kecskemet on December 6, transmits Economx.hu.

According to him, the group will travel in the coming days to hold talks on economic issues. Orabn noted that Hungary is already engaged in a dialogue with Russia on the development of strategic and economic cooperation in the period after the lifting of sanctions.

Budapest intends to create a long-term framework that will "ensure stable interaction" between the countries.

After almost four hours of meetings with the dictator of Russia Vladimir Putin in late November, Orban called for the resumption of negotiations between Russia and Europe as soon as possible.