ICC arrest warrant for Putin aided in return of Ukrainian children home – ombudsman

Vladimir Putin

The International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the Russian President's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova has facilitated the process of returning Ukrainian children, who were unlawfully taken to the aggressor country, according to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, in an interview with Voice of America.

He said that it became easier to return abducted Ukrainian children from Russia following the ICC's arrest warrant for Putin and Lvova-Belova.

A journalist asked for clarification, citing former ombudsman Mykola Kuleba's information that it became more challenging because each child's return confirms an act of international crime by Russia.

"I am speaking about the processes I am directly involved in. In my view, without the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, we would not have been able to return the most challenging cases — Bohdan Yermokhin, Veronika Vlasova," Lubinets said.

He stated that previously Russians refused to return many children and "even talk about them," but now these children are in Ukraine. Therefore, in his opinion, the warrant issued by the ICC has made it easier for the Ukrainian side.

"The world woke up following the ICC's decision. Until then, the world had not reacted much to the deportation of Ukrainian children. This decision was like a cold shower for leaders, and everyone started to act, not just 'express deep concern'," Lubinets said.

