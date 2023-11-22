Kyiv's allies mobilizing new coalition to bolster Ukrainian air defenses – Austin

Western allies have created a new coalition, which concerns the strengthening of air defense of Ukraine, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, announced at the opening of the 17th Ramstein format meeting.

"Today we will discuss the progress made since our last meeting in developing a new coalition of ground-based air defense capabilities," he said.

Austin indicated that he "appreciates the leadership of Germany and France in organizing this important initiative." According to the Pentagon chief, these countries held their first online discussion of the coalition last week.

The US Secretary of Defense Austin recalled that Ukraine's allies have already created several coalitions focused on building up its Air Force and information technology capabilities.

These include a tank coalition, a coalition for the supply of armored personnel carriers, a coalition for demining, an association for the transfer of F-16 aircraft, which will be led by the United States, as well as an IT coalition.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the 16th Ramstein meeting, which was held on October 11 in Brussels. At the time, he called on the allies not to relax the pressure on Moscow, so as not to lose the initiative on the battlefield.

The 17th Ramstein meeting is held online.

