"Otherwise, we will not achieve real results." Zelenskyy for Russia's presence at next Peace Summit

The president said that countries across the world should develop a joint plan together to make Putin stop. Then to get the Russian Federation to the negotiating table

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA/Olivier Matthys)

Ukraine is not against the presence of Russia at the second Peace Summit, otherwise it will be difficult to achieve real results, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with French journalists.

"Most of the world today says that representatives of Russia should be present at the second summit. Otherwise, we will not achieve powerful results. Because Russia is fighting against Ukraine, and these are the parties to this war," he said.

Asked whether the return to the 1991 borders is a prerequisite for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Zelenskyy said: "It is desirable for the world to make this a prerequisite."

According to the president, first countries across the world should develop a joint plan to force the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the aggression.

"I don't want them to block the process of preparing a joint [peace] plan. If the whole world wants to see them at the [negotiation] table, we cannot be against it," he said.

On June 20, 2024, Zelenskyy's chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak announced that preparations for the second Peace Summit are ongoing, and it is already known about the enemy's plans to disrupt the event.

On the same day, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that the second Summit could be held in one of the countries of the Global South.

On July 10, Bloomberg, with reference to unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials, said that Ukraine wants to convene a second summit with the participation of Russia before the presidential elections in the United States in November.