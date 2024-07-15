Over 4 million Ukrainians updated their data, Defense Ministry says

According to the mobilization law, all individuals liable for military service must update their data by July 16

Military ticket (Photo: Depositphotos)

As of the evening of July 14, more than 4 million Ukrainians liable for military service updated their military registration data, reported the Ministry of Defense.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

From July 8 to 14, another 995,224 citizens updated their credentials through the Reserve+ mobile application, Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, or Administrative Services Provision Centers (TsNAP).

In total, the number of updated records reached more than 4 million, the Ministry of Defense said.

By July 16, all conscripted Ukrainians are required to update their military registration data. This is required by the new law on mobilization, which entered into force on May 18. Conscripts, individuals liable for military service and reservists had 60 days to update their credentials.

According to the Ministry of Defense, approximately 90,000-100,000 citizens update their military registration data in the Reserve+ mobile application every day.

On July 14, the Ministry of Defense reported that citizens who do not update their data by July 16 may be held administratively liable in the form of fines from 17,000 to 25,000 hryvnias ($414-609).