Over 40 Russian drones shot down near Kyiv at night during one of most massive attacks on Ukraine

Hunting for Shaheds (Photo: Anatoly Shtefan)

Overnight, the Russian forces carried out one of the most massive drone attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the war, with more than 30 drones shot down in the airspace of Kyiv, reported the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"The enemy directed many dozens of its drones at the capital of Ukraine, a peaceful city. This was already the seventh attack on Kyiv by enemy drones in July. It became the most massive for the capital in 2024 in terms of the number of UAVs used," the report says.

According to local authorities, the air attack on the capital lasted seven hours. Russian drones entered Kyiv in waves and "practically from all possible directions," the administration added.

More than 30 enemy drones were destroyed in the airspace of Kyiv and on the approaches. Early reports indicate there were no casualties.

The Kyiv City Military Administration later clarified that in total, during the night and morning attacks on Kyiv, more than 40 enemy drones were shot down by the Air Defense Forces.

On July 8, 2024, the Russian Federation launched a massive attack on Ukraine with 38 missiles, with air defense destroying 30 of them. Then the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in the capital came under enemy fire.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, the entire entry section of a residential building was destroyed due to a massive Russian missile attack on July 8. 13 people died, including five children. This is the largest number of people killed by Russia in one residential building in the capital, since the beginning of the large-scale war.

On July 17, the enemy again attacked the capital with drones, but there were no casualties.