Over 60,000 people considered missing in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

As of February 2025, Ukraine is searching for over 60,000 individuals who have gone missing under special circumstances, according to Artur Dobroserdov, the Commissioner for Missing Persons, in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, as reported by the National Police.

This figure includes both military personnel and civilians. So far, the whereabouts of 10,291 individuals have been determined or their bodies identified out of a total of 62,948 missing persons.

Dobroserdov clarified that the Register of Missing Persons under Special Circumstances primarily includes data on individuals who disappeared in combat zones or on occupied territories.

It also records cases of disappearances related to natural or man-made emergencies.

On November 13, 2024, the government changed the rules for providing assistance to families of missing and deceased soldiers.