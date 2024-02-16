House abruptly ends session, Biden admin slams Johnson emboldening Putin's bloody campaign

According to The Hill, the House of Representatives will not be able to vote on a bill to provide aid to Ukraine and US allies until end of February

Mike Johnson (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

The US House of Representatives decided to recess until February 28, without voting on the bill on financial assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a memo seen by The Hill that Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is "cutting and running early to go on recess instead of ending the harm he’s doing to our national security."

According to the calendar of meetings of the House of Representatives, no hearings are scheduled after February 15 and until the end of the month. Thus, the lower chamber will not be able to vote on the draft law on providing assistance to Ukraine, Israel and US allies in the Asia-Pacific region in the total amount of $95.3 billion, of which $60 billion was supposed to be transferred to Ukraine.

Bates said in his memo that "instead of ending his politicization of the country’s safety, Speaker Johnson is cutting and running, sending the House on an early, undeserved vacation as he continues to strengthen Russia’s murderous war effort and the Iranian regime."

"Every day that Speaker Johnson causes our national security to deteriorate, America loses," said the White House spokesman.

"And every day that he puts off a clean vote, congressional Republicans’ standing with the American people plunges. Running away for an early vacation only worsens both problems."

He noted that Americans are "outraged at the damage Speaker Johnson is causing to America’s national security in the name of politics, as voters in New York proved Tuesday."

On February 13, the US Senate approved legislation to provide $60.06 billion in comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, including $7.85 billion in direct budget support. The measure passed by a vote of 70 to 29 after consideration that began on February 8.

On February 14, US President Joe Biden called on Johnson to "immediately" vote on the aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

However, House Speaker Johnson said that the Senate bill lacks stricter border security measures, and that he will not yet bring up the issue of continuing military and financial aid to Ukraine for a vote.