Partners raise €560 million for Ukraine to purchase 170 MW of distributed generation equipment

Ukraine's PM also said that more than 80% of Ukrainian schools and 100% of hospitals are equipped with generators

International partners have contributed €560 million to the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund, which will be used to acquire 170 MW of distributed generation equipment scheduled for delivery and connection during the fall and winter seasons, announced Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, according to a report from a LIGA.net journalist.

Part of these funds was allocated for the purchase of distributed generation equipment with a total capacity of 170 MW. This equipment is set to be delivered and installed throughout the fall and winter, as noted by the head of the Ukrainian government.

"In addition, the number of cogeneration units already available to heat supply enterprises is 169, of which 83 have been put into operation. Plus, international partners have confirmed the supply of another 291 units and 101 modular boiler houses. This is our reserve of energy resilience not only in electricity generation but also in heat generation," said Shmyhal.

Ukraine's total need for cogeneration units is 569 units, the Prime Minister reported.

He stated that more than 80% of Ukrainian schools and 100% of hospitals are equipped with generators, with some hospitals having "even reserve capacity."

"We’ve installed 12,000 generators in medical facilities and hospitals. Altogether, 16,500 high-capacity generators have been set up, connected, and are now operational," the head of government stated.

However, Shmyhal noted that the "urgent need" for high-capacity generators remains high – about 1,800 units are needed.