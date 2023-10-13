PACE labels Russia de facto dictatorship led by autocratic President Putin

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe officially declared Russia a de facto dictatorship, and called on the member states of the Council of Europe to recognize Vladimir Putin as illegitimate after the end of the current presidential term, reads the statement of the press service of PACE.

The PACE passed a resolution declaring Putin's "extremely long" rule illegitimate beyond 2024 and strongly backing the creation of a special international criminal tribunal against the Russian leadership, including Putin, for their actions ranging from the illegal occupation of Crimea, the war in Donbas, and the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in July 2014.

After the end of his "presidency" term, all international contacts with them, with the exception of humanitarian issues and in the pursuit of peace, should be limited, the Council of Europe stressed.

Putin has been in power since 2000. In 2020, the Russian Constitution was amended to allow him to remain in office until 2036.

The Parliamentary Assembly notes the importance of presidential term limits, especially in countries where the constitution provides for strong presidential power.

PACE also officially recognized that during Putin's rule, he turned Russia into a de facto dictatorship.

On April 27, the PACE adopted a resolution stating that, according to the norms of international law, the forced abduction of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation is a sign of genocide, therefore, all such cases should be investigated, and all those involved should be held accountable.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.