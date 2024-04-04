Patriot for Ukraine. Germany to immediately start searching for these and other systems worldwide

This was stated by Dmytro Kuleba and Annalena Baerbock after the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

Annalena Baerbok and Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: X)

Western allies led by Germany have agreed to strengthen Ukraine's air defense by sending additional air defense systems, including Patriot, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock said after the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting in Brussels.

"We have just concluded a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, where I urged the Allies to provide Ukraine immediately with more air defense systems, specifically Patriots capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. And I appreciate the response from the Allies, in particular the response from Germany," he said.

Baerbock confirmed his words, saying that Berlin understands Ukraine's need for air defense systems, as Ukrainians "really have to be in safety" and the Odesa port "has to be protected."

She said that Germany as the leader of the air defense Capability Coalition will "call on Europe again that everybody has to check where their air defense is, what they can provide for Ukraine, but also have this pledge worldwide, arrange the funding."

