Patriot from Germany arrives in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Obtaining the system is "far from guaranteed protection, but more power for Ukraine," the president noted

Patriot (Photo: ArmyInform)

The Patriot air defense system from Germany has arrived in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening address.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The head of state heard a report of the commander of the Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk: on the work of mobile fire groups in shooting down Shahed drones and on countering Russian missiles.

"We can already say: there is a strengthening of our air defense. The German Patriot has arrived in Ukraine, I want to thank Germany and the United States for this step. We will be able to do more in the sky," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state admitted that there is still a lot of work ahead, and receiving Patriot is "far from guaranteed protection, but more power for Ukraine."

On June 11, the Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany will deliver the third Patriot to the Ukrainian Defense Forces "in the coming weeks and months."

On July 5 , the German ambassador announced that Ukraine received the third Patriot from Germany.

On July 10, the US president announced that the state would provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot, and European allies would strengthen Ukrainian air defense with four more systems.