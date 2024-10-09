Pentagon considers rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany to October 17-18

Meetings in the Rammstein format can be combined with the meeting of NATO defense ministers, which is scheduled for October 17-18

Sabrina Singh (Photo: Pentagon)

The Pentagon is considering the possibility of rescheduling the Ramstein meeting in Germany by a few days, US Defense Department spokesperson Sabrina Singh said during a briefing.

Asked about the potential rescheduling of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its combination with the NATO defense ministers' meeting scheduled for October 17-18, Singh stated that a final decision has not yet been made.

"We're just figuring this out right now. So when there's more updates to provide, I certainly will. But the president just pulled down his trip this morning. So we're working through those details. When we have more, we'll provide it," Singh said.

Earlier, it was reported that US President Joe Biden canceled his visit to Germany due to Hurricane Milton, which is approaching the coast of Florida. He was scheduled to attend the Ramstein meeting along with other leaders. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects the visit to be rescheduled. The German politician noted that he understands Biden's decision and would have done the same.

On September 26, Biden announced that he would convene a Ramstein-25 meeting at the level of country leaders, scheduled for October 12.

On October 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the meeting would discuss the Victory Plan and concrete steps towards ending the war. However, the plan will first be supplemented by the military and the government.

On October 6, the Wall Street Journal reported that allies at the Ramstein meeting may propose specific steps regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO.