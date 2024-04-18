Ukraine facing dire battlefield conditions, time matters, Pentagon tells House of Representatives

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Charles Brown urged lawmakers to approve aid to Ukraine as soon as possible

Lloyd Austin and Charles Brown (Photo: EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS)

Representatives of the US Department of Defense met with members of the House of Representatives, urging them to approve aid to Ukraine, as it faces "dire battlefield conditions," reported the Associated Press.

"Whether it’s munitions, whether it’s vehicles, whether it’s platforms, Ukraine is being outmatched by the Russians. I’ll just tell you that Ukraine right now is facing some dire battlefield conditions," said Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin in his turn added that "time matters."

"We’re already seeing things on the battlefield begin to shift a bit in Russia’s favor. We are seeing them make incremental gains. We’re seeing the Ukrainians be challenged in terms of holding the line," he said.

On April 17, the full text of the draft law on providing military and economic aid to Ukraine appeared on the website of the House of Representatives. It provides $60 billion for Ukraine and allies and a requirement to transfer ATACMS.

On April 15, Senator Chuck Schumer announced that congressional leaders had reached an agreement on aid to Israel and Ukraine.

On April 17, Speaker Mike Johnson announced that the House of Representatives would vote on the aid bill for Ukraine on April 20.