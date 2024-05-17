Ukraine can use American weapons only within its territory – Pentagon

Pentagon (Photo: EPA)

The United States has not changed its position on the ban on the use of American weapons for strikes on Russian territory, the weapons should be used only on the battlefield, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh announced at a briefing.

The spokeswoman was asked if the United States had changed its approach, which is that Ukraine can use American weapons only within its territory, after the start of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. Singh replied that Washington's position had not changed.

"We believe that the equipment, the capabilities that we are giving Ukraine, that other countries are giving to Ukraine should be used to take back Ukrainian sovereign territory," the Pentagon spokeswoman said.

Washington has made requests in this regard "pretty public," and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin is discussing how best to use these opportunities in his conversations with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"And we believe that is within Ukrainian territory," she concluded.

On March 22, the Financial Times wrote that the United States asked Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries because this could raise world oil prices and provoke "retaliation" from Russia.

On the same day, Deputy PM Olga Stefanishyna stated that oil refineries on Russian territory are legitimate targets of Ukraine from a military point of view. At the same time, Kyiv understands the "calls of American partners", but fights with the capabilities that are currently available.

On May 15, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that the United States does not encourage strikes on Russian territory, but Ukraine must decide for itself what to do.