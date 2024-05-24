First group of Ukrainian pilots completes F-16 training in US

F-16 fighter (Photo: EPA)

The first group of combat pilots from Ukraine completed training on F-16 fighters, which took place in the United States, reported Politico with reference to the spokeswoman of the US Air National Guard, Erin Hannigan.

The pilots were trained at the 162d National Guard Air Force Base in Tucson (Arizona).

Hannigan did not specify how many Ukrainian soldiers were part of the group, referring to compliance with operational security requirements. Now, Ukrainian pilots are heading to Europe for additional training.

Ukraine plans to receive more than 60 F-16 fighters from Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium.

On March 18, Romania agreed to train 50 Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets at the training center at the Feteşti Air Base.

On March 29, the Belgian government approved the allocation of about 100 million euros to Ukraine within the framework of the "aviation coalition". The funds will go to the maintenance of F-16 fighters.

On May 6, the Dutch defense minister announced that the country plans to start sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the fall, following Denmark, which will deliver them in the summer.

On May 7, Air Force spokesman Illya Yevlash said that Ukrainian pilots, together with engineers, continue training on F-16 fighters on a permanent basis.